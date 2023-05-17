65.43% pass class X Haryana board exam

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 16

The result of the matric class of the Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani, showed pass percentage of 65.43, with girls faring better than boys, and rural students outperforming their urban counterparts.

Three students, Himesh from Bhuna in Fatehabad district, Varsha from Sikandarpur Majra of Sonepat and Sonu (girl) of Bushan village in Bhiwani district, scored 498 out of 500 marks and are joint first.

Three more students, Simran from Banwali in Fatehabad, Dipesh Sharma from Palwal and Manhe from Narnaund in Hisar, secured the joint second position by scoring 497 out of 500 marks. Eight students got the third spot by getting 496 marks out of 500.

The Board chairperson, Dr VP Yadav, said here today that girls had the pass percentage of 69.81%, while the boys had the success percentage of 61.41. Similarly, 67.35% of the rural students had been declared successful, while the urban students had a pass percentage of 61.28.

A total of 2,86,425 students had appeared in the examination, of whom 1,87,401 had qualified the examination. Private schools outperformed government schools in terms of pass percentage, as 57.73% students of the government schools cleared the examination, while the students of private schools had the pass percentage of 75.65. Meanwhile, students had the worst result in mathematics, as 74.15% students passed in the subject. Science, too, had poor result, as 74.69% students passed in the subject.

Karnal: With 496 marks, Jyoti, a student of Anand Public School in Nigdhu village in the district, got third position in the class X exams of the Board of School Education Haryana. She is among the eight girls who jointly secured the third position. Jyoti, daughter of Jaswinder Singh who is a labourer, wants to become an IPS officer. “I dedicate the achievement to my parents who worked hard for me. My teachers supported me a lot to achieve this milestone. Instead of taking tuition, I focused on self-study,” said Jyoti.

Rewari best, Nuh worst among districts

Rewari district is on the top with a pass percentage of 78.68%, followed by Charkhi Dadri (77.61%) and Mahendragarh (77.55%) in terms of the best performance by the districts

The students from Nuh district are at the bottom of the chart in terms of the pass percentage in the matriculation examination. Out of the total 13,801 students who appeared in Nuh district, 7,133 were declared successful

Faridabad and Panchkula are the second and third worst-performing districts, with students’ pass percentage of 52.15 and 54.31, respectively

Farmer’s daughter bags third rank

Rohtak: The daughter of a farmer, Virender, of Basana village in Rohtak district bagged the third rank by scoring 99.2 per cent. Yashi as well as her parents attributed her achievement to her self-study and maintaining distance from smartphones and social media.