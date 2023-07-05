65 mm rain has Gurugram waterlogged

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 4

Tall claims of the Gurugram MC and traffic police have fallen flat after the 65 mm rainfall that the city received today led to massive waterlogging and traffic congestion. The rain, which in the majority of the parts lasted for over 20 minutes, created havoc with roads, societies, mortuary and even police stations overflowing with water. The videos of the Signature Tower underpass turning into a waterfall and the Pataudi road, residential societies and school buses submerged in water, were trending on social media. With the majority of the senior officials busy with the G20 event in the city, the promised rain response teams remained absent from the sight.

School children stuck for 2 hours High drama prevailed at Greenwood City in Sector 45 as around 35 children got stuck in school buses for over two hours near the society gate.

With no rescue teams present at the spot, residents worked a way out together.

Along with Narsinghpur, MG Road and Sohna Road, the internal roads were waterlogged. The areas like Sector 31, Udyog Vihar, Rosewood City, Malibu Town, Sector 17 and old Gurugram also remained waterlogged for hours. A four-km long jam was reported from the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and several bottlenecks were witnessed at exits like Rajeev Chowk.

The majority of residents blamed the MC authorities and the GMDA for chaos, claiming that drains were not cleaned in time which led to a situation like this.

“The monsoon season is here and the majority of drains have not been cleaned. The MC officials did not issue work orders for the cleaning of drains in several areas, and now they cannot be cleaned. Every year the authorities concerned plan arrangements for the monsoons but fail to execute them. Erring officials must be penalised,” said former councillor Rama Rani Rathee.

DC Nishnat Yadav has ordered a review of the situation. He said areas from where issues were reported would be reviewed and strict action will be taken against omission.