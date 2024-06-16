 65 parking lots on anvil in Faridabad : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • 65 parking lots on anvil in Faridabad

65 parking lots on anvil in Faridabad

Project draft expected to be ready within two weeks: MC Chief Engineer

65 parking lots on anvil in Faridabad

The automated multi-level parking lot, developed under the Smart City project, in Old Faridabad is waiting to become operational. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Faridabad, June 15

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad has started work on a project to enhance the facility of public parking here. It has planned to set up 65 parking lots in the city to address the problem of illegal parking.

The plan of creating new parking facilities is expected to be finalised soon, according to sources in the civic administration. They said that the issues of traffic chaos and parking hassles has come up in the meetings of district officials on several occasions.

It is further revealed that although the government had approved the plan about two years ago, it had been lying in the cold storage.

The parking facilities are proposed to be developed at public places like markets, Centre’s and state government offices, banks, hospitals and bus and Metro stations.

A senior official of the Municipal Corporation said the civic body was prepared to issue a tender for the removal of vehicles parked in an illegal or unauthorised manner from main roads and public places. However, it would be done after the creation of the parking facility in various areas. Also, the traffic police might be involved in the exercise, he said.

It is claimed that the plan, which included a proposal for developing a multi-level parking, had been in the pipeline for many years. But the project was hanging fire due to the lack of clear directions and approval from the higher authorities.

The plan to construct a multi-level parking on BOT (Build Operate and Transfer) basis near the Mini-Secretariat was envisaged about 15 years ago. It was abandoned about two years ago due to the lack of interest among private players and the authorities.

“The problem remains unaddressed largely due to the lack of proper infrastructure. Besides, issuing challans has failed to curb haphazard and illegal parking,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

City resident Varun Sheokand said the parking of hundreds of vehicles on roads was leading to a mess at the Mini-Secretariat and District Judicial Complex in Sector 12. Besides, this had led to the prevalence of the parking mafia, he added.

The head offices of the Municipal Corporation, and the main markets of NIT, Ballabhgarh and Old Faridabad are also facing the lack of parking facilities on premises and in the vicinity.

It is also worth mentioning that the first multi-level automated parking facility, which was inaugurated in January near the Old Faridabad market, is yet to be operational.

MC Chief Engineer Birender Kardam said the draft of the parking project was expected to be ready within two weeks. He added that this was expected to effectively resolve the problem of illegal parking.

Plans stuck due to red tape

  • Although the government had approved the plan two years ago, it had been lying in the cold storage.
  • Besides, the plan to construct a multi-level parking on BOT (Build Operate and Transfer) basis near the Mini-Secretariat was envisaged 15 years ago.
  • But it was abandoned two years ago due to the lack of interest among private players and the authorities.
  • Additionally, the multi-level automated parking facility, which was inaugurated in January near the Old Faridabad market, is yet to be operational.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

2 Punjab's Nurmahal cousin sisters shot at by Nakodar boy in US, one dies of wounds

2
Himachal

Punjabi NRI 'assaulted' in Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie; SAD, Congress leaders link it to Kangana Ranaut incident

3
Delhi

Excise policy ‘scam’: Delhi High Court orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video of court proceedings

4
India

Nitish Kumar brought shame to Bihar when he touched PM Modi’s feet: Prashant Kishor

5
India

No question of taking back rebels: Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar after MVA's stellar Lok Sabha performance

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin ex-airline manager wanted in Canada’s largest gold heist to turn himself in, says lawyer

7
India

‘Melodi’ moment again: Italian PM Meloni clicks selfie with PM Modi on sidelines of G7 Summit

8
Uttarakhand

14 dead as tempo traveller carrying tourists falls into Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand

9
India

Narendra Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership

10
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

When Wasim Akram praised US and trolled his own team as rain blips Pakistan’s T20 World Cup dream

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia

‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia

G7 vows to push India-Europe corridor

G7 vows to push India-Europe corridor

Talks with top leaders productive: PM Modi

Willing to work with India, says Trudeau after meeting Modi

Willing to work with India, says Justin Trudeau after meeting Modi

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

Nurmahal woman shot dead in New Jersey, family with limited means faces bleak future

Nurmahal woman shot dead in New Jersey, family with limited means faces bleak future

Jalandhar youth who opened fire at cousins nabbed by police ...


Cities

View All

Land dispute claims man’s life in Tarn Taran village

Land dispute claims man’s life in Tarn Taran village

Attacked in Himachal, Punjabi-Spanish couple demands action

City police conduct cordon & search ops in three zones

Majha House opens literary series with 2 authors

Businessman gets Rs 1cr extortion call

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Admn floats fresh tender for track-&-trace system for liquor

Admn floats fresh tender for track-&-trace system for liquor

Form governing bodies, PU tells all affiliated colleges

Panchkula admn gears up for Yoga Day

Patients hassled as medicine prices vary at PGI chemists

NHAI officials told to speed up repair work in Mohali district

Release more water on humanitarian grounds, AAP urges Haryana Govt

Release more water on humanitarian grounds, AAP urges Haryana Govt

Delhi High Court orders Arvind Kejriwal’s wife to take down video of court proceedings

AAP MLAs write to Union Minister on water crisis in Delhi

Congress holds ‘matka phod’ protests in Delhi

Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro corridor gets Centre’s nod

West Assembly by-election: Where fresh breeze of air, potable water is a luxury

Jalandhar West Assembly by-election: Where fresh breeze of air, potable water is a luxury

If Sunder Sham Arora wants to rejoin Congress, who can stop him, says MP-elect Charanjit Channi

Jalandhar West: The politics of Bhagats, Ravidasias, Sialkotis

2 Kapurthala residents booked for illegal mining

Kapurthala: Police announce Rs 50K cash award for info to help nab ‘Kala Kachha’ gang members

Amid searing heat, power cuts irk residents

Amid searing heat, power cuts irk residents

Cafe staffer kills self in Samrala

AITF condemns hike in power tariff

Rs 8.75L robbery cracked in 48 hrs, 3 held

To curb crime in industrial areas, 5 spl vehicles flagged off

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp