65pc bajra yet to be lifted, Hafed tells farmers not to bring more grain today

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, October 2

The tardy lifting of bajra has led to a glut in grain markets of various districts in the state.

To ensure maximum lifting of bajra before the next purchase, Haryana State Cooperative Society and Marketing Federation Limited (Hafed) has urged farmers to not bring bajra to grain markets on Tuesday.

Sources claim that over 65 per cent of the procured bajra was yet to be lifted from grain markets while bajra inflow is quite heavy, following the harvesting of the majority of crops.

Bajra is mainly sown in eight districts of South Haryana — Mahendragarh, Rewari, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Gurugram and Nuh.

“Over the past few days, mandis have experienced an unexpected surplus of bajra, leading to challenges in the lifting and storage of the produce. To address this situation and ensure efficient handling of the crop, we urge farmers to refrain from bringing their crop for sale on October 3. Hafed will not purchase the Bajra for one day as a temporary measure,” read a communique sent by the state authorities to Hafed district managers on Monday.

The communique further stated that the temporary measure is aimed at improving the lifting position and reducing congestion in mandis.

“Hafed procured a total of 93,725 MT bajra across the state till Saturday at the commercial rate of Rs 2,200 per quintal while the Centre has fixed Rs 2,500 per quintal as MSP. The difference is likely to be paid by the state government under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (BBY),” said the sources.

Harendra Silana, president, Jhajjar New Grain Market Association, said that the procurement of bajra was started on September 25, but two/third of the procured bajra was yet to be lifted from mandis in Jhajjar district. “It will definitely cause delay in the payment to farmers as the payment is generated within 72 hours after the produce reaches godown,” he added.

Rajnish Sharma, Chief General Manager, HAFED, told The Tribune that procurement had been stopped temporarily for one-day on Tuesday to alleviate the current glut in mandis and ensure smooth procurement of Bajra.

“We will try to ensure maximum lifting of procured bajra from mandis in eight districts on Tuesday,” he added.

