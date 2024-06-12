66 plaints taken up in Charkhi Dadri district

Tribune News Service

Charkhi Dadri, June 11

A total of 66 complaints were taken up by the district administration during the second day of the Samadhan Shivir in Charkhi Dadri today.

The district administration resolved the complaints of the people which were related to various issues including need for correction in the Parivar Pahchan Patra (PPP), encroachments, errors in the electricity bill and pension etc. The Deputy Commissioner, Mandeep Kaur, said 19 complaints were related to the errors in the PPP. The complaints were resolved in the presence of senior officials of the department concerned, she said.

The residents of Kanhra village complaint to the DC about not furnishing the nakal and fard of the revenue records of the village by the revenue officials concerned on the pretext that the matter of chakbandi (demarcation) of the land of the village was pending with the court. The villagers said that they had to face problems whenever they needed to furnish the land record documents to the authorities concerned.

Besides, the villagers said that they were also not able to get the intkal (mutation) of the land done. In case of transfer, sale/purchase of the land, the villagers could not get the mutation of the land done in the revenue records. The Deputy Commissioner directed the revenue officials to furnish the revenue records and also get the mutation done as the pending court case was no hindrance in these works.

A complaint was also registered in the shivir regarding illegal encroachments on streets and other places in the villages.

