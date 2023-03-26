 68 FIRs since 2021, yet illegal colonies mushroom in Faridabad : The Tribune India

68 FIRs since 2021, yet illegal colonies mushroom in Faridabad

A demolition drive underway in Faridabad district. file photo



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 25

Despite 68 FIRs registered against the sale of unauthorised plots in the past 27 months, illegal colonies continue to crop up in the city.

Sources in the Town and Country Planning Department claimed that land mafia had been active in rural and semi-urban areas of Faridabad and Palwal districts for the past few years.

An official of the department’s enforcement wing said more than 3,500 structures such as damp proof course, boundary walls, houses and commercial units had been removed in 86 demolition drives carried out since January 1, 2021. “The department is still facing a Herculean task of identifying and carrying out demolitions drives as the unauthorised structures fall within as well as outside the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF),” he added.

Another department official added that on an average, five to 10 persons were booked in each case of construction on unauthorised plot. In a recent case, the department booked 25 persons in such a case. The department has carried out demolition drives in several villages, including Bhopani, Palwali, Sikrona, Newada-Tigaon, Neemka, Nachauli, Sarurpur and Qureshipur, in the past few years. Similar drives have also been carried out in Palwal district.

A social activist Baba Ram Kewal claimed the cases of development of unauthorised colonies was on the rise in the city. “It can’t happen without the patronage of people having political clout. If timely action is taken, then unplanned development can be prevented,” he added.

A local resident Varun Sheokand said the increasing number of unauthorised colonies was putting the master plan in jeopardy. “Despite demolition drives, the illegal development of plots is unabated. These plots lack basic civic amenities,” he said.

There are 553 unauthorised colonies in the city. Of these 185 colonies have been selected for regularisation in a survey conducted last year. A list of 43 colonies has been submitted for the first phase of regularisation, an official of the department said. The number of regularised colonies in the civic limits of the Municipal Corporation Faridabad is nearly 150.

District Town Planner (DTP, Enforcement) Rajender Sharma said strict vigil was being kept and regular demolition drives were being carried out to curb development of unauthorised colonies. Cases were also being registered to ensure legal action against the violators, he added.

Herculean task

The department is facing a Herculean task of identifying and carrying out demolition drives as the unauthorised structures fall within as well as outside the jurisdiction of the MC. — Town & Country Planning Dept official

