69% potable water samples in Faridabad failed tests in Jan-March

Faridabad, April 13

Drinking water supplied by the Faridabad Municipal Corporation has been found to be ‘improperly’ chlorinated. It is reported that 69 per cent of the water samples failed tests conducted between January and March this year.

Revealing that samples were collected for routine examination, Health Department officials said 55 out of 80 samples had inadequate or improper levels of chlorination.

“The teams of the Municipal Corporation chlorinate water at regular intervals to ensure that water supplied by tubewells and booster lines is not contaminated,” said an official.

These samples were taken from various colonies and localities. It is alleged that the chlorinators installed at many tubewells and hand pumps were dysfunctional or had low chlorine content when the samples were collected.

The samples were put to a test called ‘Orthotolidine Test (OT) that is used to determine the level of free and combined chlorine residuals.

“Chlorination checks the presence or growth of certain bacteria and viruses that can make the water unsafe for drinking,” said the official.

The consumption of untreated water could result in health disorders like cholera, typhoid and dysentery, especially among children with weak immunity.

“Several water samples have been found to be chlorine deficient,” said Dr Rambhagat, Deputy Civil Surgeon and In-charge of the Water Testing Unit of the Health Department.

He said a team of health inspectors and workers collect samples randomly from different spots each month.

“The report is submitted to the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad, which is authorised to take measures to ensure the standards and quality of water meet prescribed levels. The city has over 1,700 tubewells and booster stations for water supply,” he added.

However, MC officials claim that water supplied in the city is chlorinated at regular intervals, as per the norms. However, one official remarked that the failed samples may have been picked up from the end points, where the chlorination effect may be low.

