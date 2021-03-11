7,200 phones looted in Rewari

Rewari, May 29
Car-borne unidentified miscreants looted a container loaded with 7,200 sets of cell phones worth Rs 4.21 crore near the Asahi bridge on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway here yesterday. The container was later found abandoned near a hotel in the district, but not a single cell phone was in it.
The police started investigation after registering a case.
