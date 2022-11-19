7,488 tonne wheat rotting in open in Karnal, probe begins

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 18

Around 7,488 tonne wheat worth lakhs is rotting in seven open godowns at Jundla and Assandh here. These godowns are owned by the Food and Civil Supplies Department and the wheat was procured in 2019-20.

The issue came to light in February this year during the dispatching of wheat to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), following which an auction process was initiated.

Around 1,000 tonne wheat was lifted, while around 6,488 tonne is still lying in these godowns. The Tribune had also highlighted the issue in February, following which an inquiry was conducted.

To fix responsibility for the loss, the state government has now initiated a high-level inquiry. “A team led by Administrative Secretary of Karnal district Rajiv Ranjan has initiated an inquiry to fix responsibility for the lapse. I am also part of the team. A meeting of the officials of various procurement agencies was held on Thursday,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Karnal.

The rotten wheat was lying at four places in Jundla and three in Assandh, he added. “We will also visit the godowns and prepare a detailed report that will be submitted to the government in 15 days,” the DC said.