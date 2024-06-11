7,500 beneficiaries get possession of plots

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 10

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today distributed possession letters of 100 square yards plots to eligible beneficiaries under the Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana. During the programme held in the auditorium of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST), Murthal, the Chief Minister distributed possession letters to 2,690 beneficiaries – 1,794 of Sonepat district, 108 of Karnal, 766 of Rohtak and 22 of Panipat district.

Similar programmes were held at 10 other locations — Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Palwal, Gurugram, Hisar, Jind, Yamunanagar, Mahendragarh, Jhajjar, and Sirsa — where the various ministers and MLAs distributed possession letters of the plots to the beneficiaries. More than 7,500 people received possession letters during the event.

The CM said the Congress had promised plots to people around 15 years ago, but failed to grant ownership rights, leaving citizens making rounds of government offices. Criticising the Congress for attaching Mahatma Gandhi’s name to the scheme, the CM said the Congress failed to deliver any benefits from 2008 to 2014 under the scheme.

“We have devised a plan to offer shelter to BPL families across 14 cities through the ‘Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojana’ and under the scheme, 15,000 plots would be provided. The list of beneficiaries has been meticulously verified and finalised and the scheme would be implemented shortly,” the CM asserted.

