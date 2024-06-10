7.5K BPL beneficiaries to get possession of plots: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

To provide housing for the underprivileged, the government, under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Aawas Yojana, will issue possession certificates of 100 sq ft plots to over 7,500 BPL beneficiaries. Besides the distribution of these certificates, registration of the respective plots will also be done on the spot.

100 sq yd plots CM Nayab Singh Saini will hand over possession certificates of 100 sq yd plots to BPL beneficiaries in Sonepat

Similar programmes will be held in other districts by ministers and MLAs simultaneously

This announcement was made by CM Nayab Singh Saini at a press conference today. He said while he would hand over possession certificates in Sonepat, similar events would be held in other districts by ministers and MLAs simultaneously. He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Krishan Lal Panwar and BJP’s Ambala candidate Banto Kataria.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said the Congress government had promised to allocate plots to the poor under the Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana, but they were not given any documents.

“The beneficiaries have been running from pillar to post for the plots. To help out such people, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced in the 2024-25 Budget speech that under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Aawas Yojana, possession of plots would be given to approximately 20,000 beneficiaries. The government has decided to provide a financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh each to the remaining 12,500 beneficiaries to enable them to purchase plots,” Saini said.

He said the state government was identifying new eligible individuals through a survey. A portal would soon be made operational for receiving applications in that regard.

The CM said the Congress initiated schemes in the name of Mahatma Gandhi, but didn’t implement them properly. On the other hand, PM Narendra Modi’s government, believing in the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, Jyotiba Phule and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, is working to make the lives of poor people easy by formulating various schemes.

Saini said 14,939 houses were built under the PM Awas Yojana in 10 years.

