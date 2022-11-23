7,639 school employees yet to validate service book

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, November 22

As many as 7,639 regular employees at government schools across the state are yet to validate/finalise their service books on the Human Resources Management System (HRMS) portal despite several reminders. Among them, 4,087 employees belong to secondary education (Class IX to Class XII) while remaining 3,552 are concerned with primary education (Class I to Class VIII).

Taking a serious view of the delay, the Departments of Secondary and Elementary Education have warned the employees that their salaries for this month would not be released if the validation of the service book was not done by Wednesday evening.

The service book has the employee’s basic details such as appointment date, service verification, leave, loan and advance details, annual confidential reports (ACR), assets and other details.

“Hisar is at the top in the tally with 616 employees not validating/finalising their service books so far followed by Kaithal with 469 and Bhiwani with 464. Besides these, 421 employees in Karnal, 420 in Faridabad, 398 in Sonipat, 396 in Mahendragarh, 394 in Sirsa, 371 in Charkhi Dadri, 363 in Gurugram and 311 in Rohtak are yet to validate their service books on the HRMS portal,” said sources.

Sources maintained the service books would not only help the government in taking decisions as regards the employees, planning, recruitment, posting, service extension and transfers etc. but also facilitate the employees in matters related to promotion and holidays.

“It was time and again requested to ensure the digitisation as well as validation of service books in respect of all regular employees but the work has not been completed. You are again requested to issue necessary direction to all DDOs and employees to ensure that validations of pending service books should be completed by November 23, otherwise the HRMS portal will not allow generating of the salary bills for November paid in December 2022 and for this he/she will be personally held responsible for the delay,” states a letter sent to all DEOs and DEEOs from the Deputy Director, Secondary Education, on Monday.

Virendra Malik, District Education Officer (DEO), Rohtak, said all school heads concerned had been asked to ensure validation/finalisation of service books of all their employees within the stipulated time.

“Some employees who got transferred recently or did not fill mandatory columns earlier are facing technical issues in validating the service book on the HRMS portal,” he added.