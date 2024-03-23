7,691 farmers in Karnal district file claims for damage compensation

Parveen Arora
Karnal, March 22
Seeking compensation for the destruction of their crop 7,691 farmers of 314 villages have reported significant losses on nearly 49,624 acres of land owing to rainfall and hailstorm that lashed the region in March.
The affected farmers uploaded their claims on the e-Kshatipurti portal, which remained open until March 15, seeking compensation for the loss they incurred.
Among the worst-hit areas was Assandh block with 4,655 farmers reported that their crops, mostly wheat, on 30,861 acres was destroyed by rain and hailstorm.
Nearly 845 farmers from the Nissing area and 601 farmers from the Nigdhu area also filed claims for their crops on 5,831 acres and 3,788 acres, respectively. Similarly, 555 farmers from Karnal tehsil, 394 farmers from Nilokheri tehsil, 228 farmers from the Ballah area, 249 farmers from the Gharaunda area and 164 farmers from the Indri area also suffered significant losses and uploaded claims for 3,142 acres, 2,420 acres, 1,515 acres, 1,397 acres and 667 acres respectively, said the data of the Revenue Department.
The authorities have initiated the process of verification for the claims.
District Revenue Officer (DRO) Manish Yadav said the verification process was underway, with patwaris and kanungos assessing the claims. Subsequently, tehsildar and naib tehsildars will cross-verify the claims, followed by a random verification by the respective SDMs and DCs. “We are committed to completing the verification process by March 25,” he said.
Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh emphasised on the speedy and fair verification and said: “Field staff members have been instructed to expedite the process. I will personally cross-check the verification.”
