7,700 kg samples of sweets sent for purity test in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 10

A joint team of the CM flying squad and Food Safety Department carried out raids at three shops in the city and collected samples of 7,700 kg of sweets.

An official of the department said samples of sweets such as rasgoola and gulabjamun were collected and sent for testing as part of a drive to check food adulteration ahead of the festive season. Action would be taken against shopkeepers if the samples from their shops failed the purity test, he added.

The first raid was conducted at shop ‘Pujariji Rasgoole’ in NIT zone, from where around 2,900 kg of rasgoola and 300 kg of gulabjamun were sent for testing.

In the same area, 500 kg sample of rasgoola were collected from a shop owned by Hira Lal.

The officials claimed that Lal could not produce any licence for making the sweets. The team then inspected ‘Shahni Sweets’, where 4,300 kg of rasgoola and 20 kg of gulabjamun were found to be prepared and waiting to be supplied for sale.

The official said since the demand of sweets had surged during the season, there was a chance of adulteration or violation of parametres during the preparation of items.