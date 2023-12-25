7 accident-prone spots identified in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, December 24

Fog has already started setting in Gurugram, but a majority of highways here lack appropriate measures to deal with the same.

According to a state-wide survey by the state Intelligence Department, over 300 spots across the state are prone to accidents in foggy conditions.

Of these, seven mishap-prone spots have been identified in Gurugram — the Sidhrawali intersection on NH-48, Mohammadpur stretch on the Farukhnagar-Wazirpur road, the SPR section connecting NH-48 with NH-248A , Dam dama turn on NH-248A, Vatika Chowk on the Sohna-Ballabhgarh road, Sultanpour intersection on Jhajjar road and Abhaypur Dohla Chowk on the Bhondsi road.

Taking note of the problem, the Transport Department has ordered videography on the spots and implementation of requisite measures. The local authorities have also been issued orders in this regard.

The state Road Safety Council has shot a letter to the local administration, spelling out SOPs to avoid accidents during fog. According to the letter, the authorities need to immediately convene a meeting with transporters, trucks and tempo unions and to prevent parking of vehicles on roadsides. Besides, the council has asked the authorities to ensure affixation of reflective tapes.

The district administration has been asked to inspect all school vehicles to ensure the safety of student. Also, it has been directed to prune all the trees and remove overgrowth of plants from roads and highways.

Meanwhile, the local administration has been asked to install blinkers, signages and cat eyes, wherever applicable, and ensure that all traffic lights are working.

Contractors undertaking road construction projects in the area have been asked to put proper signages and reflectors. Local NGOs have been asked to put reflective collars on all stray animals.

It has been learnt that besides these seven spots, a majority of the highways, including the Jaipur-Gurugram highway, lack required safety measures in regards to foggy conditions.

Over 50 per cent of the lights on highways are not working while reflectors and cat eyes have not been installed in a majority of the vulnerable areas. In the lack of proper maintenance, a majority of side tiles and thermoplastic paint on the highway has been damaged. Open rainwater drains on various stretches from Kherki Daula to Manesar also pose risk to commuters, especially after dark.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav has shot a letter to the NHAI to take stock of the situation and put the highway in order at the earliest.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram