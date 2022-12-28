7 Bills passed on second day

Chandigarh, December 27
Seven bills were passed in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha today.
During a discussion on Shree Mata Bhimeshwari Devi Mandir (Ashram), Beri Shrine Bill, Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary called for allowing donation of shrine funds in case of natural calamity or emergency. “Money collected should be used towards the CM’s relief fund in case of emergency,” he said. Later, with an amendment to Clause 5, the Bill was passed.
Rural Development (Amendment) Bill was passed with a cap of rural development fee on agricultural produce at 2 per cent. Legislative Assembly (Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members) Second Amendment Bill allowed driver allowance of Rs 20,000 per month for MLAs. The Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, Enterprises Promotion (Amendment) Bill, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (Amendment) Bill and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (Amendment) Bill were also passed.
