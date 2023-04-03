7 booked for selling fake textbooks in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 2
A day after the CM’s flying squad and NCERT officials raided several book depots here, a case of cheating, copyright Act and conspiracy has been registered against seven booksellers of Sadar Bazar, an official said on Sunday.
The case was filed on a complaint filed by NCERT officials on Sunday.
The shops raided by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) officials and the CM’s flying squad include Bansal Book Depot, Jain Book Depot and Saraswati Book Depot, among others.
Chief Minister’s flying squad Inspector Harish, said: “The raids continued till late Saturday night. On the statement of the NCERT officials, a case has been registered against booksellers under the cheating and Copyright Act.”
During the investigation, it was found that even as the books were being sold at the rates fixed by the NCERT, the sellers were getting 50 per cent profit on fake book material.
“The same booksellers have set up stalls in reputed schools of the city. The nexus between the school management and the book depots is also being probed,” a police officer said. — IANS
