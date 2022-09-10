 7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony : The Tribune India

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

Four died in Mahendragarh, three in Sonipat; CM Khattar expresses grief over loss of lives

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

Photo for representation only. ANI

ANI
New Delhi, September 10

Four boys lost their lives during the Ganesh idol immersions in Mahendragarh region of Haryana, while another two drowned in Sonipat region.

Twenty people had gone for the immersion near a canal in the Jhagadoli village. Four boys were rescued from the spot.

"Around 20-22 people had gone to a canal near village Jhagadoli in Mahendragarh for Ganesh idol immersion. During which many of them drowned in the river. As of now, four boys have lost their lives and four have been rescued safely," said Mahendragarh DC JK Abhir.

In another tragic incident, during the immersion of Ganesh idols in Sonipat, two children drowned to death while one succumbed in the hospital in Unnao.

The third child was declared dead at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

As per reports, the children had gone to immerse the Lord Ganesha idols in the river Ganga."Two children drowned to death, while a third died during treatment in Unnao. They had gone for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols today in river Ganga in Kotwali Safipur area when the incident took place," said police.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has expressed grief over the tragic deaths of youths during the Ganesh idol immersion at Mahendragarh and Sonipat on Friday.

Taking note of the situation, the state chief also prayed for a speedy recovery of those who were injured.

"The news of the untimely death of many people due to drowning in the canal during Ganpati immersion in Mahendragarh and Sonipat districts is heart-wrenching. We all stand with the families of the deceased in this difficult time. NDRF team has saved many people from drowning, I pray for their speedy recovery," Tweeted Manohar Lal Khattar.

The 10-day illustrious Ganesh Chathurthi festival came to an end on Friday. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with much pomp and zeal in several states across the country and 2022 marked the return of its celebration after two years of Covid-induced restrictions.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is celebrated for 10 days and it is believed that during this time, Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers blessings on the people.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

2
Entertainment

After half the team of The Kapil Sharma Show decides not to do new season; Archana Puran Singh says Kapil is and will remain at the top of his game

3
Nation

Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

4
Diaspora

On CCTV, Sikh priest attacked in UK ; Manchester police release video, man arrested

5
Nation

India declares state mourning on September 11 as mark of respect to Queen

6
Himachal

1 of 4 trekkers from West Bengal on their way to Mt Tibba in Malana returns; Manali mountaineering teams leave to trace 3 missing members

7
Book Reviews

[Exposed] Maggie Beer Gummies Australia SCAM ALERT Weight Loss Keto Gummy Do Not Buy Before Read!

8
Patiala

4 illegally constructed shops demolished in Patiala; mayor, other councillors hold protest

9
Nation

T-shirt war between BJP, Congress: Does Rahul Gandhi's shirt cost Rs 41K?

10
Haryana

Modi govt has ruined farmers, Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik says in Haryana's Rohtak

Don't Miss

View All
No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Top News

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony

Four died in Mahendragarh, three in Sonipat; CM Khattar expr...

India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs by Sept 12: MEA

India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh by September 12: MEA

To dismantle infra, restore landform at PP-15 to pre-standof...

Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

Forward posts along LAC in Arunachal to have helipads

‘Get out’, you could have slapped him’: Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl’s 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice

The chairperson shouted at the cop in Kaithal while discussi...

Mining ban, crackdown on mafia see sand prices soaring in Malwa

Mining ban, crackdown on mafia see sand prices soaring in Malwa


Cities

View All

‘Her visit meant more than an apology’: Jallianwala trust secy on Queen’s visit to massacre site

‘Her visit meant more than an apology’: Jallianwala trust secy on Queen’s visit to massacre site

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

1 more held for murder near Golden Temple

Hoax bomb threat to Amritsar school; 4 students involved: Police

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur MLA

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Bathinda

Chandigarh to probe 29-yr ‘monopoly’ by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Chandigarh to probe 29-year 'monopoly' by sole chemist at GMSH-16

Adhere to noise levels or face music, Chandigarh administration tells clubs, bars

18 fresh cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh

At DAV College, bouncers keep outsiders at bay

Elderly couple among 3 die in mishaps in Panchkula

Ex-Jathedar stopped from boarding Metro over kirpan

Ex-Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh stopped from boarding Delhi Metro over kirpan

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Gurugram show cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten protest

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

Common University Entrance Test results likely to be declared by September 15

Kejriwal meets Delhi LG Saxena, hopes ‘situation will improve’

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

Admn denies reports of illegal mining at Rattewal village

24 injured as two buses collide

Hospital turning de facto centre for abandoned

5,700 farmers to get sugarcane dues soon

Nawanshahr village earns praise for its waste mgmt

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

Ludhiana district worst-hit as swine flu spreads tentacles

3 killed in car accident near Ladhowal

State Vigilance Bureau books 2ASIs, Home Guard for taking bribe

AAP alleges corruption in National Highway-95 beautification work

Simarjit Singh Bains denied bail in rape case

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Admn razes 6 illegal shops, ruffles political feathers

Dengue cases mount to 40 in district

Shut units making single-use plastic items, demands NGO

Punjabi varsity starts USIC web portal

Prime properties under Vigilance scanner