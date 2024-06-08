7 District Social Welfare Officers suspended : BJP

Chandigarh, June 7
State BJP spokesperson Krishan Dhull today said that District Social Welfare officers posted in Panipat, Sonepat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Nuh, Kaithal and Gurugram had been suspended for their doubtful role during the time when the model code of conduct was in place. Their conduct was doubtful, he added.
Dhull said that besides the seven welfare officers, seven teachers of MDU, Rohtak, had also been suspended while six others had been issued notices.
BJP leaders had alleged that some government servants helped the Congress during the election campaign. “We have got a list of employees that included people posted at level of Deputy Commissioner and SP,” Dhull said.
