7 get notices for not submitting expenditure statements in Sirsa

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 15

On Wednesday, seven candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Sirsa constituency were issued notices by District Election Officer RK Singh for failing to meet the May 13 deadline for filing their expenditure statements.

Expenditure superviser Vijay Singh said the candidates were required to submit their statements for the first phase by May 13. However, out of 19, seven had failed to do so. Among those who received notices were Leeluram Aasakhera from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Rajendra Kumar from Bharatiya Asha Party, Dharampal from Loktantrik Lok Rajya Party, and independent candidates Navin Kumar Commando, Satpal Ladwal, Karnail Singh Odhan and Sukhdev Singh Sandhu. Vijay said as per the EC’s instructions, candidates can incur expenses of up to Rs 95 lakh for contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

#Lok Sabha #Sirsa