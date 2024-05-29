Kaithal: 7 held for siphoning off sanitation funds for 151 villages

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, May 28

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Kaithal has arrested seven persons — three officials of the Panchayati Raj Department and four contractors — for their involvement in embezzlement of development funds by producing fake bills.

They have been arrested after an inquiry by the ACB on the complaint of Kaithal MLA Lila Ram, who alleged that in May 2021, Kaithal district received an amount of Rs 31.64 crore under the grant for the creation of capital assets for development works in 151 villages.

Out of the total grant, 50 per cent of this amount was allocated for sanitation work. He alleged that the officials, with the help of contractors, embezzled 15.82 crore, which amounted to 50 per cent of the allotted funds, by producing fake bills, vouchers and other documents.

Giving details, Inspector Mahinder Singh of the ACB said the arrested accused had been identified as Naveen Kumar, the then SDO and now XEN, Jasbir Singh, JE, Kulwant Singh, accountant, and four contractors — Dilbag Dhull, Rajesh Garg, Anil Garg and Abhay Singh.

The ACB has registered a case against 15 persons under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, along with Sections 13 (1)(a), 13 (1)(b), and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

The investigation revealed that between February 2021 and March 20, 2021, the department floated tenders for sanitation works in 151 villages. The accused, in connivance with each other, embezzled Rs 15.82 crore by producing fake bills, vouchers and muster rolls, conducting only 30 per cent of the work, but falsely showing 100 per cent completion, he said.

The investigation revealed that SDO Naveen Kumar received Rs 78 lakh in his personal account, JE Jasbir Singh received Rs 27 lakh and Rs 9.16 crore was transferred to the accounts of nine contractors, he said, adding that they would be produced in the court on Wednesday, and would be taken in police remand to know the involvement of others in this case.

He said the accused were called in the office to join the investigation and after evidence was found against them, they were arrested.

Inspector Mahinder Singh said an investigation was underway, and further arrests and revelations were expected as the bureau was determining the full extent of the embezzlement.

