7 hurt in clash at Bastara toll plaza

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 28

Seven persons were injured in a clash between Bastara toll plaza employees and occupants of a car last night.

The incident occurred around 1.50 am after four persons coming in a car from the Delhi side forcibly raised the boom barrier, thus allowing various vehicles to cross the toll plaza without the payment of any toll.

This sparked an altercation between the car occupants and toll plaza employees. In the ensuing clash, four toll plaza employees and three occupants of the car were injured.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras and the police have registered a case against car occupants and taken their vehicle into their possession.

Toll plaza supervisor Rajat, a resident of Gharaunda, lodged a complaint with the police saying the car occupants abused and attacked the toll plaza employees.

The injured toll plaza employees were identified as Rajat, Sunil, Pawan and Rahul, while the names of car occupants injured in the clash were Jagmohan, Ganagdeep and Tanish, all residents of Delhi, said Inspector Vinod Godara, SHO, Madhuban police station.

The toll plaza employees have been released. The families of the car occupants have taken them to Delhi for medical treatment. “We have registered a case against Jagmohan, Gagandeep and Tanish under Sections 323, 324, 506 and 34 of the IPC,” said the SHO.

Car occupants booked

Four persons coming in a car from the Delhi side forcibly raised the boom barrier, allowing vehicles to cross the toll plaza without the payment of any toll

This sparked an altercation between the car occupants and toll

plaza employees

Four toll plaza employees and three occupants of the car were injured in the ensuing clash

The police have registered a case against car occupants and taken their vehicle into their possession

#Karnal