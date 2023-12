7 IAS, 5 HCS officers get new postings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 5

The government has issued transfer and posting orders of seven IAS and five HCS officers. Lakshit Sareen, OSD to Ambala DC, has been posted as SDM, Ambala Cantt, while Narendra Kumar, OSD to Faridabad DC, is Palwal SDM.

Nisha, OSD to Panchkula DC, will be Kalka SDM, relieving Ruchi Singh Bedi, who takes over as Joint Director (Establishment), Housing for All-cum-Secretary, Housing Board. Sonu Bhatt is Nanaund SDM, vice Vikas Yadav, who is HSAMB Zonal Administrator. Vishwajeet Chaudhary takes over as Badshahpur SDM, while Satish Yadav will be Additional Commissioner, Manesar MC.

Vivek Arya has been posted as SDM, Rohtak, vice Rakesh Kumar Saini, who has been posted as Joint Commissioner, Rohtak MC. Yash Jaluka, OSD to Yamunanagar DC, will be SDM, Jagadhri, vice Amit Kumar, who takes over as Estate Officer, HSVP, Jagadhri.

