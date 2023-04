7 IAS officers get posting orders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

The state government issued posting orders of seven IAS and three HCS officers on Thursday. SDO (Civil), South Gurugram, and CEO, Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board, Gurugram, Pradeep Singh, has now been posted as Estate Officer, HSVP, Gurugram; Land Acquisition Officer, Gurugram; and Land Acquisition Officer-cum-Land Acquisition Collector, GMDA, in addition to his present duties.

Six IAS officers of the 2022 batch have also got postings. Ankit Kumar Chouksey has been posted as Assistant Commissioner (Under Training), Jind; Anjali Shrotriya has as Assistant Commissioner (Under Training), Rohtak; Arpit Sangal as Assistant Commissioner (Under Training), Hisar; Jyoti as Assistant Commissioner (Under Training), Yamunanagar; Rahul as Assistant Commissioner (Under Training), Nuh; and Shashyat Sangwan as Assistant Commissioner (Under Training), Sirsa.

Jitender Kumar, HCS, has now been posted as Joint CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited, Gurugram; Chanderkant Kataria, HCS, has been transferred as Joint Registrar (Admin) Cooperative Societies; and Harpreet Kaur, HCS, is posted as City Magistrate, Kurukshetra.