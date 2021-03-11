7 left in fray for chief's post in Naraingarh

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, June 8

With the allotment of symbols, seven women candidates are left in the fray for the post of chairman of Naraingarh Municipal committee, besides 45 candidates for the posts of members from 15 wards of the civic body.

While the BJP, INLD, AAP, and BSP have introduced their respective candidates, three independent candidates are also in the fray. The party supported and independent candidates have started door-to-door campaigns and meetings with different associations and organisations.

They are raising the issues of poor drainage, sanitation, lighting, corruption, No dues certificate, stray cattle, besides the long-pending demand of status of district for Naraingarh to woo the voters.

Over 18,200 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise on 20 booths.

The BJP has fielded Pritpal Kaur, INLD has fielded Amita, AAP has fielded Anita and BSP has fielded Kamla Devi as their candidates. Of the three independent candidates, two candidates Rinki Walia (wife of former chairman Amit Walia) and Mamta Jindal (wife of Desh Bandhu Jindal) belong to the Congress background. Meanwhile, Selja Sharma is also trying her luck as an independent candidate.

Mamta Jindal said, “We are raising the issues of NDC, poor sanitation, lighting and other issues that people face in getting their work done in the committee. Soon, the Congress leaders will also start campaigning.”

Rinki Walia, said, “Besides resolving the long-pending issues of drainage and sanitation, we aim to start a doorstep service of Municipal committee for the people of Naraingarh, improve greenery and raise the demand of district status for Naraingarh if given an opportunity.”

AAP’s candidate Anita Chaudhary had been associated with the BJP and has also been a member of the civic body in the past.

Anita said, “I had been associated with the BJP and social service is my only objective but after not getting the opportunity from the BJP, I decided to join AAP. The district status of Naraingarh, stray animals, CCTV cameras, and women security will be the major issues on which I will focus.”

Meanwhile, local residents believe that a multi-corner contest will be witnessed in the election.

No. of candidates

In Kurukshetra, five candidates are in the fray for the post of chairman of the Ladwa municipal committee, seven for the Ismailabad municipal committee, six for Shahabad and eight for the Pehowa municipal committee.