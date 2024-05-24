7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway

Nitish Sharma
Ambala, May 24
Seven people lost their lives while 10 others were injured after a tempo traveller they were travelling in crashed into a truck on Delhi-Ambala National Highway near Mohra village early Friday morning.
The victims were on their way from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh to Vaishno Devi to pay obeisance.
According to the victims, there were nearly 30 people in the traveller and the accident happened after the traveller collided with a truck from rear side.
After the accident, the victims were rushed to different hospitals in Ambala and Kurukshetra.
Dheeraj Kumar, who was traveling with his family, said, “We were on our way from Bulandshahr to Vaishno Devi. All of a sudden the vehicle met with an accident. Three people died on the spot.”
SHO Parao Police station Dalip Kumar said, “The victims were relatives and were on their way to Vaishno Devi. The exact cause of accident is yet to be ascertained. The victims have been shifted to hospitals.”
