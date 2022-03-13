7 mineral-grinding units in Mahendragarh get closure notice

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, March 12

Several mineral-grinding units have been running at Bayal village here for the past several months without getting consent to operate (CTO).

These are allegedly causing air pollution, resulting in health hazard and damage to crops. The matter came to the fore when a team of Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) carried out inspection following the directives of DC Shyam Lal Punia who received a written complaint from residents of Bayal village in this respect, said sources.

Sources maintained the team found seven units operational without the CTO, which is mandatory to begin operations. The units have been served closure notices.

The inspection of other units is under way to find out whether they are operating as per norms or not. As many as 48 such units are located in Bayal area.

“Majority of the grinding units are being operated in violation of pollution rules. Some of them are being run without obtaining consent to establish (CTE). Their illegal operations lead to worsening of the air quality index. The polluted air is not only damaging crops but also causing health issues like breathing and skin problems,” said Deepender Singh, husband of outgoing sarpanch of Bayal village.

Deepender, who led a delegation of villagers that met the DC over the issue recently, said they had apprised the authorities of the issue many times. They had even approached the NGT to get such units closed as life of the villagers had become difficult due to rising pollution levels.

“Some units are being run at double the prescribed capacity. As per rules, installation of filters is mandatory in such units but the majority of units are not adhering to the rules,” he claimed.

Another villager on the condition of anonymity said erring units were being operated at night and caused high air pollution. “People cannot drive vehicles and walk in the open at night due to poor visibility as dust wraps the area in a black blanket,” he added.

Dinesh Kumar, Regional Officer, HSPCB, while confirming the closure notices to seven units said these had obtained CTE but were not issued CTO due to prevailing negative carrying capacity of the area owing to high pollution load. However, all these had applied for the same.

“A case pertaining to the units is also sub judice in the NGT which has formed a six-member committee to find out the ground reality. The committee will meet on Monday,” said Harish Kumar, SDO, HSPCB.

Without ‘consent to operate’

Sources say an HSPCB team found the seven units operating without the consent to operate, which is mandatory.