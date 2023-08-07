7 months on, hospital gets radiographer

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 6

Much to the relief of local patients, a radiographer from the Nilokheri sub-divisional hospital has been deputed at the Assandh sub-divisional hospital for one day a week.

It may be recalled that there was no radiographer at the medical facility these past seven months, due to which patients would have to rely on private labs to get X-rays done.

“Soon after I had assumed charge as the Civil Surgeon, the issue was brought to my notice. Hence, I have deputed a radiographer here to operate an X-ray machine every Wednesday,” said Civil Surgeon Dr Vinod Kamal.

Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi said, “I have raised the issue of the shortage of doctors and radiographers at the Assandh sub-divisional hospital in the Assembly. I have brought the matter to the knowledge of higher authorities as well. The move to depute a radiographer at the medical facility for a day a week will help. But we need a regular radiographer.”

The district is already beset by an acute shortage of radiographers. At least 31 out of 36 seats have been lying vacant. Out of six posts sanctioned at the Civil Hospital, three are yet to be filled.

#Karnal