7 nabbed for Rs 1.30 crore stock trading fraud

Faridabad, April 5

Claiming to have busted a racket of fraudsters cheating people on the promise of giving them good returns from investment in stock trading, the cyber cell of the local police has arrested seven persons involved in three cases here.

A police official said the accused, identified as Khalid, Liaqat, Krunal, Narhari , Abhay Das, Thakur Rohit and Ganesh Chander, had been arrested from various places, including Faridabad, Gurugram and Gujarat, during investigations connected with some complaints lodged in the recent past.

He said while Khalid and Liaqat had been found to be withdrawing money from the accounts of the victims through Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), Krunal, Narhari and Abhay Das had been providing bank accounts on commission basis to the other accused.

Thakur Rohit used to call customers and lured them to invest in stock markets, while Ganesh used to provide bank accounts.

The accused had been operating a fake online portal (platform) for investment known as “Forex World UK” in which a local resident Amit was tricked into investing Rs 1.16 crore recently. The accused also cheated another resident, identified as Bhup Singh, to the tune of Rs 14.08 lakh whose money was transferred through the AEPS.

In the third incident, a resident, identified as Shantanu, lost Rs 5.85 lakh by investing in stocks through Krunal and Thakur Rohit, said cops.

While four of the accused had been remanded into police custody, three had been sent to judicial custody after interrogation. A total amount of Rs 48,000 , four mobile phones and a cheque book had recovered from the accused so far.

