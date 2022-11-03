7 nations attend ITEC programme

Gurugram, November 2
The first physical Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme on ‘Incorporating Aspects of Ancient Technology into Urban and Rural Planning for Sustainable Development- An Example from Haryana’ began at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) here today.
It was formally inaugurated by DS Dhesi, Chief Principal Secretary of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The two-week-long programme is sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India.
Participants from six countries — Malawi, Maldives, Mauritius, Sudan, Tajikistan and Iraq are participating in the programme. HE Abdalla Omer Bashir, Ambassador of Sudan, Lukman Bobokalonzoda, Ambassador of Tajikistan, Ibrahim Shaheeb, High Commissioner of Maldives in India and Cd’A Jaysen Kovalen Ramaswamy, High Commissioner of Mauritius in India, were also present at the inaugural session.
All participants will be visiting the famous sites of archaeological importance in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, including the Red Fort, Old Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, Qutub Minar in Delhi and Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary in Gurugram, Braham Sarovar, Jyotisar (birth place of Holy Gita), Dharohar Museum in Kurukshetra, Pinjore Gardens in Panchkula, City Beautiful Chandigarh, Agra, Taj Mahal etc.
