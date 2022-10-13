 7 of 22 EV charging points on NH-44 defunct : The Tribune India

7 of 22 EV charging points on NH-44 defunct

7 of 22 EV charging points on NH-44 defunct


Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 12

Though the state government is firm on promoting e-mobility to improve air quality by providing subsidy on electric vehicles, the condition of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), which were installed with much fanfare on the Delhi-Ambala national highway-44, tells another story. Out of the total 22 points (machines) at seven stations on the Delhi-Ambala highway, seven have been lying non-functional in Karnal, while four of Rai in Sonepat are awaiting an upgrade.

Out of order

  • The Oasis Tourist Complex has a solar-powered charging station, where five machines having 10 guns have been installed, but only one machine with two guns is functional
  • At Karna Lake, the electric vehicle owners have to return empty handed, while at the Oasis complex, they have to wait for long as each vehicle takes around an hour to get completely charged

In view of the rising demand for e-vehicles, two charging stations - one each at the Oasis Tourist Complex and Karna Lake Tourist Complex - were installed on August 30, 2019, and were inaugurated by the then Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise, Arvind Sawant. Similar stations were installed one each in Ambala, Pipli, Panipat, Samalkha and Rai on the NH-44.

The station at Oasis is a solar-powered charger, where five machines (points) having 10 guns were installed, but only one machine with two guns is functional here. Besides, three points were set up having seven guns at Karna Lake, but none of these is functional for the past one month owing to the non-availability of the Internet facility.

All seven non-functional machines of both tourist complexes do not have the online facility as the Internet facility is not available, said employees.

However, the number of electric vehicles coming to these complexes is very less, as five to six vehicles come in three to four days to avail the facility at each complex. At Karna Lake, the electric vehicle owners have to return empty handed, while at the Oasis complex, they have to wait for long as each vehicle takes around an hour for complete charging.

Besides, no operator has been appointed to assist commuters who complain of inconvenience.

“I went to both Oasis and the Karna Lake to charge my vehicle, but only one machine was operational, so I had to return. If the government wants people to use e-vehicles, it should ensure smooth facilities,” said Sanjeev Kumar, a resident.

Vijender Sharma, Divisional Manager, Karna Lake, said they had raised the issue with the headquarters to make these machines functional.

Rajiv Sood, officer in-charge, Kingfisher Tourist Resort, Ambala, said, “There are three EV charging machines having five guns and all are functional, but hardly two to three vehicles are spotted using the facility in days. We are hopeful that the number of users will increase in future.”

Anil Bajaj, Additional Divisional Manager, Pipli, Parakeet, Kurukshetra, said, “We have three machines having four guns on the premises of Parakeet. It was upgraded nearly six months ago but people do not avail the facility probably due to fewer EVs here. The ones travelling on the Delhi-Ambala national highway can use the facility here.”

Vijender Sharma, manager, Skylark Tourist Resort, said, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) had established a solar-powered system and four points of EV chargers. As the number of electric vehicles is very less, only one or two vehicles avail the charging facility. The vehicle owners used an app given to them by the company to charge their vehicles. Recently, two machines have been upgraded by BHEL here.

Karambir Kadyan, manager, Ethnic India Resort of the Haryana Tourism Department in Rai, said, BHEL had installed four EV machines. On an average, one-two vehicles reached here to avail the facility. The charger connectors here are of old technology and need to be upgraded.

