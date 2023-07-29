7 pupils of Mukand Lal college excel

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 28

Several students of Mukand Lal National College, Yamunanagar, have made it to Kurukshetra University BSc IT (Hons) merit list. As many as seven students of BSc IT (Hons) third year bagged top 10 positions. Imranjeet Kaur secured the first position, Geetika Saini was second, Prabha Aggarwal and Shagun Sharma were fourth and fifth, respectively. Three more students of the course secured various positions in the university. Dr Neeti Daryal, head of the department, Self-Finance Department, and Gurmeet Singh, head of the IT Department, expressed happiness at the accomplishments of the students. Dr Ritu Kumar, officiating principal, also congratulated the students and the faculty for their good performance.

#Kurukshetra #Kurukshetra University #Yamunanagar