7-year-old girl dies mysteriously in school, family alleges torture

Our Correpondent

Gurugram, August 26

A seven-year-old blind girl died under suspicious circumstances on Thursday late night. The family of the girl has blamed the school management of killing her.

The girl, who was a native of Jharkhand, studied at Captain Chandan Lal Special Middle School for the Blind in Baharampur, Sector 71, here. She lived near the school.

The cause of death could not be ascertained in the post-mortem report. The police said the cause of death would be known only after the viscera sample report comes.

According to the police, on Thursday, the girl’s health deteriorated suddenly and she was taken to a hospital by the school staff.

“The girl was suffering from diarrhoea and dehydration and was referred to the Civil Hospital in Gurugram, where she died during treatment late at night. The police kept the body at the mortuary,” the police added.

After getting information, family members of the deceased reached the post-mortem house and accused the school management of murder. They have demanded action against the management.

“My daughter was tortured in the school. The local guardians live in Gurugram only, but the school did not even inform them. I want justice for my daughter,” the father of the girl said.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, who did the post-mortem, said the girl had injury marks on her arms and legs.

“The injury marks are by falling and not by hitting. The real cause of death cannot be ascertained. The viscera sample of the body is being sent to the forensic lab. The real cause of the death will be clear only after the report,” he added.

On behalf of the school management, Sanjeev Anand said the girl was mentally fit, but not physically. “The girl was taken to the hospital after her health deteriorated. The allegations of the family are baseless,” he added.

The police said investigation in the case was under way and action would taken accordingly at the earliest.

