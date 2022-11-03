70 cops challaned for traffic rules' violation in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 2

The Gurugram traffic police conducted a special drive near the Police Lines, the office of the Commissioner of Police and Court Road today.

In the three-and-a-half hour drive, the police issued 155 challans, out of which, about 70 traffic rules offenders were policemen, including the driver of an ACP who was challaned for not wearing the seat belt.

“Action will be taken against all the violators of traffic rules, be it a police officer or a local resident. It is necessary to follow traffic rules for the safety of each one of us,” said DCP (Traffic) Virender Singh Sangwan.

Equality before the law Action will be taken against all the violators of traffic rules, be it a police officer or a local resident. It is necessary to follow traffic rules for the safety of each one of us. —Virender Singh Sangwan, DCP (traffic)

As part of the special drive, the police started checking at Gates 1 and 2 of Police Lines around 7.30 am. Besides, there was tight vigilance outside the office of the Commissioner of Police and on Court Road.

A senior traffic officer said around 8 am, a driver of an ACP was spotted driving a car without the seat belt on. DCP Sangwan, who was present on the spot, issued challan to the driver and advised him to strictly follow the traffic rules. Many police officials, residents of Police Lines, were also challaned on their way to work, he added.

During the drive, the violators were seen making excuses and pleas on the pretext of their family members and relatives working with the police, but were not spared from the challans.

Tight vigilance

As part of the special drive, the police started checking at Gates 1 and 2 of Police Lines around 7.30 am. Besides, there was tight vigilance outside the office of the Commissioner of Police and on Court Road.