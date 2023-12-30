70% of 25K Faridabad units being run from non-regularised zones

Tribune News Service

Over 70 per cent of the manufacturing units in the industrial hub here are operating in non-regularised zones, making it challenging for owners of the industries to avail basic amenities such as water and sewer network.

“Despite the completion of the Smart City project at a cost of Rs 2,600 crore, there has been no respite in the problems faced by the entrepreneurs here,” says Partosh Sharma, spokesperson of the Faridabad Industrial Association (FIA) — an umbrella body of the industrial units here. He said the owners of the manufacturing units had been given several assurances over the years, but no change has taken place on ground.

In a survey conducted 10 years ago, there were 23 clusters with 16,800 industrial units in the area. However, the number has risen steadily amid the unavailability and high rates of industrial plots in the regularised zones in Faridabad. Sarurpur, Mujeri, Ghazipur, Mujesar, Bajri, New DLF, SGM Nagar, Jawahar Colony, Indira Colony, Krishna Colony, Malerna Road, Nangla Gujran, Gurukul, Kharkhana Bagh, Ajronda and Dabua-Pali road are among the non-regularised clusters.

Another survey conducted in 2019 revealed that around 15,500 units were functioning in the non-regularised zones. However, these industries were still not regularised, claim sources in the district administration.

The Municipal Corporation, Faridabad (MCF) had adopted a resolution to regularise such clusters in 2008.

“Due to a persistent delay in the regularisation process, industrial units operating in the non-regularised zones have been deprived of facilities enjoyed by their counterparts in the regularised areas,” says Manufacturers Association Faridabad (MAF) General Secretary Ramneek Prabhakar.

He said besides the unavailability of basic amenities such as road connectivity, water and sewer networks, the units located in the unauthorised zones are ineligible to get loans, licences and clearances from the Pollution Control Board and other statutory bodies, despite paying taxes.

“The demand for regularisation of these zones has been pending for long,” says Rajiv Chawla, president of the Integrated Association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India. He said roughly 75 per cent of around 25,000 units in the city are operating in the non-regularised zones.

“The draft for the regularisation policy is ready and the final approval is awaited,” said MCF Chief Engineer BK Kardam.

