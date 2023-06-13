70% rainwater harvesting pits lie defunct, audit ordered

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 12

With around 70 per cent of the 500 rainwater harvesting pits lying almost defunct, the Municipal Corporation (MC), Gurugram, has ordered an audit of the same as well as necessary action. MC Commissioner PC Meena has issued the order as the civic body has been gearing up to fight the depleting water table in the city by harvesting rainwater during monsoon. The MC has also decided to penalise the defaulters.

The survey will be conducted to inspect the rainwater harvesting (RWH) structures in houses, condominiums and commercial projects along with 39 government departments which have found place on the defaulters’ list.

Gurugram conventionally receives brief but intense spells of rain which has been causing massive waterlogging and flash floods across the city since 2016. The city’s soil is naturally a mix of clay and fine sand which, according to experts, allowing 50% to 60% percolation. However, according to a 2022 GMDA survey, due to non-optimal RWH systems, 70% to 80% of rainwater flows into the Najafgarh drain and leaves the city flooded.

“We still have miles to go in terms of rainwater harvesting. We are doing considerably good in reviving the lost waterbodies or making recharge pits in the Aravallis, but harvesting infrastructure in the city needs a revamp. The majority of the pits are defunct. Officials will review the pits, get them re-started and also penalise defaulters,” said Meena.

Residents claim that one of the key factors hampering the implementation of the RWH system is the high initial cost of construction and regular maintenance, which becomes cumbersome for individual plot owners. Besides, lack of enforcement and inspections by the authorities concerned is also to blame. According to experts, constructing an RWH structure in a 500-sq-yard plot costs around Rs 1.7 lakh, with an annual maintenance of Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000.

Contractors and developers of plotted colonies admit that a majority of the RWH structures in independent houses are built only to meet compliance norms,and once authorities issue occupancy certificates, the harvesting pits are forgotten. A raid conducted by the MC in 2021 had highlighted that many of these rainwater harvesting pits had been converted into sewerage pits after getting occupancy certificates.

Erring officials to face action

MC Commissioner PC Meena’s order states that officials concerned will have to review the rainwater harvesting pits, get them re-started and also penalise the defaulters. Upon failing to do the same, officials too will face action.