70% residential societies sans water supply connection in Greater F’bad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 8

A majority of the high and low rise residential societies in Greater Faridabad are yet to get an authorised water supply connection from the civic body. Though the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) has launched a drive on this front, the number of the beneficiaries is very low despite the fact that societies became functional a decade ago, said sources.

“Out of the 56 high- and low-rise societies in the area, residents of as many as 41 societies are dependent on underground water having their own borewells or on private suppliers for the drinking water, which is a basic amenity,” said an official of the civic administration on condition of anonymity. As the demand for authorised water supply connections is very old, it is claimed that the matter has been resolved to some extent after the taking over of the Ranney Well water scheme by the FMDA, which has already started giving connections to the societies where the pipeline network is okay.

“Though the connection has been given to our society after a wait of 18 months, the quantity and quality of water supplied has not been up to the mark,” says Yogesh Mann, president, RWA of the Puri Pranayam Society in Sector 85 here, having nearly 1,000 families. While the supply has not been uninterrupted, the TDS of the water has been between 450 and 500, which is very high as the required level should be upto 150. “The borewell water is also not a safe option in view of the excessive usage of underground sources and percolation of sewage waste due to improper disposal of sewage waste in the area,” he said.

Describing unavailability of authorised supply of water as an issue of concern, Satinder Singh of a society in Sector 86, said the residents had no choice but to depend on underground water or bottled supply, as the society was yet to get a connection. “At present, there are around 56 functional societies having a population of over 2.5 lakh, a majority of these are either dependent on underground water having their own borewells for water supply or supply of bottled water from private suppliers,” said Sumer Khatri, a resident of Sector 85, and member of the RWA federation here.

However, a senior official of the FMDA claimed that while 15 societies had been given connections in the past few months, another 24 societies were likely to be provided connection in the next three to four months. The FMDA took over the Ranney Well water project from the Municipal Corporation last year.

