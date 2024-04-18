70K cellphones blocked, 11 bank employees held

Chandigarh April 17
The Haryana Police is leading the way in cyber crime control across India and is constantly working to improve the cyber security system. In September 2023, Haryana Police ranked 23rd in the country in cyber crime control but reached the top spot by March 2024.
Steps to control Cybercrime
- Reached top spot from 23rd position in cybercrime control
- Launched ‘Operation Cyber Aakraman’ from April 1 to 10
- Tracked and apprehended 84 cybercriminals
OP Singh, ADGP(Cyber), said the Haryana Police launched ‘Operation Cyber Aakrman’ from April 1 to 10. A joint initiative between Haryana Police and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C), it has yielded significant results. Utilising the Pratibimb mobile app, authorities tracked and apprehended 84 cybercriminals, with a notable concentration in Nuh district.
In coordination with telecom companies, Haryana Police blocked 70,000 mobile numbers associated with cybercrime, and successfully apprehended 11 bank employees involved in facilitating fraudulent activities.
Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur met senior bank officials today and emphasised the importance of following RBI guidelines seriously to prevent cyber fraud. He stressed the importance of robust Electronic Know Your Client (eKYC) practices to prevent the opening of fake accounts used for illicit transfers.
Kapur warned of punitive measures against banks failing to safeguard their customers’ deposits, signaling a zero-tolerance approach towards negligence. Addressing the prevalence of ‘mule’ accounts, Kapoor underscored the need for banks to scrutinise their practices and promptly close such accounts to thwart cybercriminal activities.
The team of State Bank of India informed police officials at the meeting that currently about 31 percent of the cyber fraud amount has been freezed by the State Bank of India. All bank officials were taken to visit the workstation of cyber helpline 1930 established at Haryana 112. Senior bank officials were given detailed knowledge about the process of preventing cyber fraud through the workstations established there. Kotak Mahindra Bank immediately appointed a nodal officer in the control room of Haryana Police.
It is noteworthy that people are being made victims of cyber fraud by cyber criminals by adopting different methods every day. For example, cyber criminals lure people into investing in different types of schemes in the name of investment, people fall into their trap and become victims of cyber fraud. Similarly, by posing as officials of CBI, ED, and TRAI, cyber criminals are making people victims of cyber fraud by threatening them with arrest. Apart from this, online task-based frauds are being committed by enticing people with the lure of a job, work from home, insurance, online work, salary etc.
The Director General of Police has appealed to the general public not to fall for any kind of temptation. In case of cyber fraud, people should contact helpline number 1930 as soon as possible.
