714 degrees conferred at convocation

Kurukshetra, March 23
Graduate and postgraduate students of BA, BCom, BSc, BTM, MA and M Com streams received their degrees during the annual convocation and prize distribution ceremony of Dayanand Mahila Mahavid-yalaya here on Friday.
DAV University, Jalandhar, Chancellor Dr Poonam Suri was the chief guest. A total 714 degrees were conferred upon students at the convocation and meritorious students given 262 prizes at the prize distribution ceremony.
The Jodh Singh Smriti Puraskar Scholarship-cum-Award was bestowed upon the Sanskrit stream toppers; the Anita Gupta Award-cum-Scholarship was given to the toppers in English; and Bal Mukand Tickoo Scholarship-cum-Award was conferred on the overall toppers in different UG and PG streams.
Students in different co-curricular categories such as all-round best speaker, best NSS volunteer, best vocalist, best sitarist, best in yajna, best gender champion, best TRs in Arts, Science, Commerce and best athlete were also given awards for their achievements in their respective fields. Dr Rajendra Vidyalankar, OSD to Governor of Gujarat and president of managing committee of Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Kurukshetra, presided over the event.
Presenting the college report, Principal Dr Upasana Ahuja said the institution had made significant strides in various areas. She presented a comprehensive overview of the college’s performance in the last three years. She informed the audience that the college had been accredited with an ‘A’ grade by NAAC, and that they were working on publishing their college journal, Nasadiyam.
Dr Suman Rajan, Associate Professor of Sanskrit presented ‘Anushasanopadesh’ from the ‘Taitriya Upanishad’ and 700 copies of it were distributed amongst the students.
