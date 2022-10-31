72.4% turnout in six blocks of Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, October 30

Around 72.4 per cent voters exercised their right to vote in Panipat district on Sunday. The polling was held under tight security and no untoward incident was reported in the district. As many as 3.31 lakh voters out of total 4.57 lakh had cast their votes till 8 pm to elect members for 17 wards of the zila parishad and 134 block samiti members in the district.

Voting took place at 529 polling booths set up at 219 polling stations in Madlauda, Israna, Bapoli, Sanauli Khurd, Panipat and Samalkha blocks. In all, 107 candidates are in the fray for 17 wards of the zila parishad, while 472 candidates are contesting for 134 block samitis here.

District Electoral Officer and DC Sushil Kumar Sarwan, along with SP Shashank Kumar Sawan, visited sensitive and hypersensitive polling booths in Madlauda and Samalkha areas to take stock of the security arrangements. Sanuali Khurd and Panipat block recorded the highest 76.2 per cent voting, while Israna block witnessed the lowest turnout of 66.4 per cent. Samalkha block reported 72.9 per cent polling, Bapoli block 73.2 per cent and Madlauda block 72.2 per cent.