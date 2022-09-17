72 dengue cases in twin cities; Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC intensifies fogging

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Tribune Ne?ws Service

Yamunanagar, September 16

With the rise in dengue cases, the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has intensified fogging in twin cities. As many as 72 confirmed dengue cases had been reported in Yamunanagar district till today.

Besides carrying out fogging in dengue-affected areas on a priority basis, the teams of the MCYJ have also been conducting fogging in two wards regularly since September 14.

According to information, the authorities of the MCYJ have recently bought nine new fogging machines, including one big machine and eight small machines, to undertake the fogging work smoothly.

With the procurement of the new machines, the MCYJ now has a total of two big fogging machines and 14 small machines.

The Chief Sanitary Inspector of the MCYJ, Surinder Chopra, said all 22 wards had been divided into two zones of 11-11 wards.

He said the fogging was started on August 12 in the twin cities. Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar said fogging was being done on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha to prevent mosquitoe-borne diseases.

“We have formed two teams to undertake fogging work in the area of the MCYJ. Both teams are conducting fogging work in one ward each every day. Besides, fogging is being done in dengue-affected areas on a priority basis,” said Dheeraj Kumar.

In the rural areas, the fogging will be done by the Development and Panchayat Department, Haryana.

“There are fogging machines in almost all panchayats in our district. We have asked the authorities of the Health Department to give training of operating the fogging machines toClass IV employees in every gram panchayat,” said Shankar Goyal, District Development and Panchayat Officer, Yamunanagar.

Dr Sushila Saini, Deputy Civil Surgeon (Malaria), Yamunanagar, said 72 dengue positive cases had been reported in Yamunanagar district till today. She said a review meeting was organised today at the Community Health Centre (CHCs), Saraswati Nagar of the district, under the chairmanship of Director Health Services Dr JS Punia.

She said steps to check vector-borne diseases and other programmes were reviewed at the meeting. She added that necessary instructions were given to all programme officers, including senior medical officers and in charges of CHCs and primary health centres, for further improvement. “Surveillance has been stepped up and a close watch is being kept to prevent dengue, malaria and other mosquitoe-borne diseases in the district,” said Dr Saini.

