 75,863 TB cases detected in 2022 : The Tribune India

75,863 TB cases detected in 2022

2,095 cases of multi-drug resistant tuberculosis

75,863 TB cases detected in 2022


Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 10

To eliminate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025 from the state, the Health Department conducted aggressive surveillance activities to detect, notify and treat the disease. This helped in detecting 75,863 cases in 2022, said the data of the Health Department.

“A total of 75,863 TB cases have been identified and put on treatment under the National TB Elimination Programme in Haryana in 2022, while in 2023, up to February end, 7,558 TB cases have been identified,” said Dr Rajesh Raju, State TB Officer (STO), Panchkula.

Besides, 2,095 cases were diagnosed as multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) in 2022, and 297 MDR TB cases in 2023, which was a major concern for the department, as they had become resistant to first line drugs —isoniazid and rifampicin— the data said.

Dr Raju further said they had successfully treated and cured 1,59,140 TB patients in 2021, while 3,249 patients had died due to the disease in 2021.

“We are working to overcome the challenges such as incomplete treatment of patients, frequent interruptions in treatment, indiscriminate use of anti-TB drugs by the patients by launching active case finding campaign, vulnerability mapping survey, offering upfront molecular testing and universal drugs sensitivity testing, so that we can achieve our target by 2025,” he added.

The state had made considerable progress in recent years by implementing newer diagnostic technologies –CBNAAT, TRUNAAT, LPA, liquid culture for faster and more accurate diagnosis of all TB cases, Dr Raju added.

The introduction of all oral shorter regimens for MDR and XDR TB cases and the implementation of the “Nikshay Poshan Yojana” to provide direct cash benefit to the TB patients in their bank accounts were also helping them, he said.

“The department has two intermediate reference labs (IRLs) in Karnal and the PGIMS, Rohtak, to offer line probe assay (LPA) and liquid culture testing services to drug-resistant TB cases,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas

2
Himachal

Himachal High Court takes suo motu cognisance of ruckus created by Punjab tourists in Manali, Manikaran, Bilaspur

3
Haryana

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

4
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik's 11-year-old daughter Vanshika shares old photo with father

5
Amritsar

Woman doctor at SGPC-run SGRDMR Medical College in Amritsar dies by suicide

6
Delhi

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

7
Entertainment

Hailey Bieber says 'very much not pregnant' after rumours of celebrating pregnancy with Justin Bieber on a yacht in Bahamas

8
Punjab QUESTION HOUR

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh acknowledges pitiable health services in state

9
Health

India reports first H3N2 deaths, one each from Haryana, Karnataka; govt says influenza cases likely to decline from March-end

10
Chandigarh

Mohali's Morcha protest: High Court issues notice to Punjab govt, other respondents on petition seeking removal of encroachment by protestors

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded worldwide

FDIC to sell bank assets; 'chaos' reported amid withdrawals

PM Modi, Australian counterpart Albanese resolve to work together to combat terrorism

PM Modi, Australian counterpart Albanese resolve to work together to combat terrorism

Ways to deal with global terrorism figured prominently durin...

Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration

Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration

Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi the Eliminatin...

Three held by Delhi Police for harassing, groping Japanese woman on Holi

3 held by Delhi Police for harassing, groping Japanese woman on Holi

The video showed a group of men smearing colour on a foreign...

You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia

You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia

The CBI arrested the AAP leader on February 26 in connection...


Cities

View All

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

No mention of horticulture institute in Budget leaves farmers disappointed

Woman doctor at SGPC-run medical college at Vallah dies by suicide

Farmers remove smart electric meters in Tarn Taran villages

Review BRTS in Amritsar: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to govt

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

Salary Scam, Missing Vouchers: Departmental action initiated against accused, say Chandigarh police

EWS Admissions: Chandigarh Administration begins move to delist 11 private schools

Chandigarh: Police Department clarifies on SSP’s powers

Drug eradication Chandigarh SSP’s focus, to unveil WhatsApp number

You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia

You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

Video of Japanese woman harassment on Holi: Delhi Police say investigating incident

‘Next is Arvind Kejriwal’, says jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Sisodia's arrest

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Rs 3 cr for Sainik School, authorities relieved

4 members of Gaggu Balachauria gang held for running arms racket

Licences of 263 immigration firms, IELTS centres revoked

Assault on ASI: Two held, woman booked

Boost to major infra projects in city

Boost to major infra projects in city

80K yet to pay property tax

US-based kabaddi promoter dies in road mishap

Conman dupes city Congress leader of Rs 6,920

CBI raids: Farmers to stage dist-level protests on Mar 13

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Present separate budget for education says Bir Devinder Singh

Punjabi University, Patiala, deploys 3 patrol vehicles to ensure law & order on campus

Five child beggars rescued in Patiala

Union Minister visits Nabha bottling plant