75% quota drama exposed in court: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said the BJP-JJP was playing not only with the present but also the future of Haryana by carrying out recruitment scams and not taking steps to combat unemployment.

“The policies of the government are being exposed in courts. The latest is the cancellation of veterinary surgeon recruitment and 75 per cent reservation. The BJP-JJP had made changes in the rules of Haryana domicile, making 75 per cent quota zero. This was just a phrase to gain political mileage,” he claimed.

“The issue of changing the domicile from 15 to five years was also raised in the Assembly. With the cancellation of veterinary surgeon recruitment to 383 posts, it has once again become clear that only scams are taking place in the name of recruitment,” he said.

“The government took an entire year to cancel this recruitment scheduled to be held in December 2022 and allegations ranged from paper leak to copying 24 questions from an examination of 2017 in Maharashtra, and wrong answers to 26 questions,” he said.

He said candidates had given numbers of 22 suspicious people to the court, which were switched off two days before the paper was to be held, indicating that the government was shielding the guilty.

