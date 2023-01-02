75 species of medicinal plants found in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, January 1

A survey recently conducted by a team of scientists and environment experts led by Dr Saurabh Panday from IIT, Delhi, has identified 75 species of angiospermic plants at Salwan village in Karnal district. Among these, 32 species are used to prepare medicines for the treatment of cancer, asthma, respiratory and cardiac diseases, ulcer, liver and kidney infections.

“The survey was carried out by CS Datamation Research Service Private Limited in association with the Haryana State Biodiversity Board (HSBB) to explore the biodiversity of the region and to find out rare and other species of plants to preserve them. Leaves, stem, roots, seed and barks of all these 32 species belonging to 12 families were found during the survey. All these plants have been used for medicinal purposes since ancient times. The climatic changes are not good for biodiversity, hence there is an urgent need to take vital steps for their protection,” said Dr Panday, adding that the survey report will soon be submitted to the HSBB.

As a fauna expert, Anjali Gaur, Research Scientist at the HSBB, explored and identified birds and animals during the survey. “Species of eagles, hawks, owl, baya weaver, myna and vultures and migrated birds that were in abundance in Salwan and its surrounding villages are now extinct due to environment pollution and climatic shift,” she added.

As an entomologist and butterfly expert, Dr Kavita Saini, head, zoology department at Government Women College, Rewari, also explored and identified fauna during the survey.