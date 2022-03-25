750 awarded degrees at Vidyapeeth

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 24

Governor-Chancellor Bandaru Dattatraya has called upon educational institutions to provide quality education to students by using new technology-based tools so that they get new employment opportunities at the world level.

Dattatraya was speaking as the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth (deemed-to-be university) in Faridabad, today. He said the university should impart education to students in cutting-edge subjects related to information and technology so that they could leave their mark on the world stage and address all kinds of challenges being faced by the country. The Governor-Chancellor presented degrees to 750 students. Of these, 85 students were awarded diplomas, 545 graduates, 103 postgraduate degrees and 17 PhD degrees.