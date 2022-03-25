750 awarded degrees at Vidyapeeth

Gurugram, March 24
Governor-Chancellor Bandaru Dattatraya has called upon educational institutions to provide quality education to students by using new technology-based tools so that they get new employment opportunities at the world level.
Dattatraya was speaking as the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth (deemed-to-be university) in Faridabad, today. He said the university should impart education to students in cutting-edge subjects related to information and technology so that they could leave their mark on the world stage and address all kinds of challenges being faced by the country. The Governor-Chancellor presented degrees to 750 students. Of these, 85 students were awarded diplomas, 545 graduates, 103 postgraduate degrees and 17 PhD degrees.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7
Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy
The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...