750 injections seized, two arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 16

The Nuh police arrested two “drug smugglers” and seized 750 injections. Both were produced in a court which sent them into police custody for two days on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Jabir, a resident of Pema Khera village, and Mosim, a resident of Ferozepur Namak, Nuh.

It was on Friday night when Inspector Sandeep Mor, in charge of the CIA, Punhana, got information that Jabir and Mosim were about to reach Pema Khera village from Nuh to sell injections in their car. A barricade was set up on the Shikrava-Punhana road where the both were caught.

As many as 750 injections in 30 boxes were seized from their car and they could not produce any licence. The police informed drug inspector Amandeep and later an FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Punhana police station.

“We are questioning the accused after taking them on two-day remand,” said Krishan Kumar, spokesperson of the Nuh police.

#Gurugram #Nuh