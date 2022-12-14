750 students celebrate Aravalli Day in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 13

As the national capital region remains gripped in severe air pollution, 750 school students from Gurugram and Faridabad celebrated ‘Aravalli Day’ today.

The students gathered in the Aravallis along with eco luminaries like Dr Rajendra Singh, popularly known as the Waterman of India, to demand protection of forests.

Students from different NCR schools decided to mark December 13 ‘Aravalli Day’ to bring attention to the threats facing this important pollution sink, barrier against desertification, water recharge zone and wildlife habitat.