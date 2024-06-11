756 families given plot allotment letters in Sirsa

Tribune Reporters

Sirsa, June 10

State Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala today said that it was every family’s dream to have their own home but building a house is a big challenge for poor families. He said the state government understood this concern of poor families and made a historic decision to provide 100-sq yard plots to eligible families under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Housing Scheme.

Irrigation Minister Abhe Singh Yadav hands a possession certificate to a beneficiary in Narnaul town on Monday.

Chautala was addressing the beneficiaries as the chief guest at a programme organised under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Housing Scheme at Chaudhari Devi Lal University where possession allotment letters for plots were distributed to 756 eligible families.

424 beneficiaries in Bhiwani

In Bhiwani, Finance Minister JP Dalal stated that the new schemes aimed at bringing prosperity to the lives of the poor. The minister handed over 424 possession certificates to the beneficiaries. He mentioned that Samadhan Shivirs will continue to take up the grievances of the public on a daily basis.

308 get letters in Hisar

In Hisar, Health Minister Dr Kamal Gupta announced that eligible families who are not allotted plots for any reason will be given one lakh rupees for purchasing a plot.

He distributed 100-square-yard plot possession certificates to 308 eligible families.

789 benefit in Charkhi Dadri

In Charkhi Dadri district, Minister of State for Social Justice, Empowerment Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Class Bishamber Singh distributed possession papers to789 eligible families.

266 given letters in Narnaul

Irrigation Minister Abhe Singh Yadav today distributed possession certificates to 266 beneficiaries under the Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana at a function held in Narnaul town here.

