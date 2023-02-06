77 arrested in drive against drug menace

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 5

Under “Operation Aakraman” against drug menace and other illegal activities, the Karnal Range police have arrested 77 persons and seized a huge quantity of drugs, arms and other items.

Giving details, a spokesperson said under the guidance of the IGP Karnal Range, Satender Kumar Gupta, the Karnal, Panipat, and Kaithal police launched “Operation Aakraman” between 6 am and 4 pm. The Karnal police constituted 66 teams comprising 264 police personnel, who conducted raids at various places. These teams registered seven cases under the NDPS Act, three cases under the Arms Act at different police stations and arrested 11 persons.

Similarly, the Panipat police constituted 28 teams with 89 police personnel and arrested 11 persons. The Kaithal police arrested 38 persons in such cases. Besides, the Karnal, Kaithal, and Panipat police arrested 17 proclaimed offenders, bail jumpers and people involved in heinous crimes.