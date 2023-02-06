77 arrested in drive against drug menace

Karnal, February 5
Under “Operation Aakraman” against drug menace and other illegal activities, the Karnal Range police have arrested 77 persons and seized a huge quantity of drugs, arms and other items.
Giving details, a spokesperson said under the guidance of the IGP Karnal Range, Satender Kumar Gupta, the Karnal, Panipat, and Kaithal police launched “Operation Aakraman” between 6 am and 4 pm. The Karnal police constituted 66 teams comprising 264 police personnel, who conducted raids at various places. These teams registered seven cases under the NDPS Act, three cases under the Arms Act at different police stations and arrested 11 persons.
Similarly, the Panipat police constituted 28 teams with 89 police personnel and arrested 11 persons. The Kaithal police arrested 38 persons in such cases. Besides, the Karnal, Kaithal, and Panipat police arrested 17 proclaimed offenders, bail jumpers and people involved in heinous crimes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32
Two vacancies still remain there in the top court
Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today
This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today
He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...