77 illegal mining cases in 14 months in Faridabad & Palwal

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 20

The illegal river sand mining in the Faridabad and Palwal districts is going on unabated despite a ban on mining, said sources in the district administration. As many as 77 cases have been registered since January 2022 in the region.

A file photo of the impounded tractor-trailers.

While illegal mining had been going on in the areas on the banks of river Yamuna in Faridabad and Palwal, the absence of a regulated and strict system had led to a spurt in such an activity, said the sources in the district administration. “Though a ban on illegal mining was imposed about 10 years ago, a regulated and proper system is yet to be put in place. This has helped the sand mafia thrive indirectly,” said a retired district official. He claimed that illegal mining was being done in almost all villages that lay on the banks of the Yamuna in the districts of Faridabad and Palwal. The mafia was operative in the area of around 60km from where around 200 to 250 truckloads of river sand was reportedly extracted daily. The villages where illegal mining was being done included Manjhawali, Lalpur, Buapur, Basantpur Mahawatpur, Dadasiya, Chhainsa, Rahimpur, Gurwari, Chandhut, Thantri, Prahladpur Maholi, Sattugarhi, Baghpur, Rajupur, Doshpur, Sultanpur and Murtajabad.

The unauthorised mining was done mainly with the help of tractor-trailers and bullock carts, at night, when the surveillance by the police or other agencies was low, said the sources. One tractor-trailer of sand cost up to Rs 8,000, while a cartful was priced between Rs 600 and 1,000, said the sources. The police had registered a case against 25 to 30 unidentified accused for assaulting a police team which tried to stop illegal mining in the Neharpar area . An officialwas facing a probe related to illegal mining, it is reported. A senior official claimed seven sand mines were auctioned in February 2022.

Minister had conducted raid last year

A senior official claimed the department was keeping a vigil to check illegal mining. Mool Chand Sharma, Transport and Mining Minister, who had himself carried out a raid in Palwal district last year, said strict action would be taken against the offenders

Unlawful mining in many villages

